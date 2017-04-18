Indiana panel nominates 3 trial judges for high court spot
The Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday selected Judges Vicki Carmichael of Clark Circuit Court, Christopher Goff of Wabash Superior Court and Matthew Kincaid of Boone Superior Court. The commission will report the finalists to Gov. Eric Holcomb in the coming days.
