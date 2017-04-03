Indiana man dies after van falls on him during oil change
Authorities say an Indiana man has died after his van fell on him while he was changing the oil for the vehicle at his home. The Star Press reports 29-year-old Kyle Wayne Bradburn was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday in Albany after being pinned under the van for at least 5-10 minutes.
