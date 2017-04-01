Indiana Legislators Form Caucus Aimed at Millennials' Issues
Some of Indiana's youngest state legislators have formed a new group aimed at increasing political involvement among the millennial generation. The new Indiana Future Caucus is being led by 30-year-old Republican Rep. David Ober of Albion and 34-year-old Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal of Indianapolis.
