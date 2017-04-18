Indiana lawmakers face big list of bills at session's end
Speaker of the House Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, during the session at the Statehouse Friday, April 21, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers entered the day on what is expected to be the last day of their session with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|10 hr
|tomin cali
|7
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|12 hr
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|13 hr
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Thu
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Apr 19
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 17
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Apr 17
|Deer hunter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC