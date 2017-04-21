Indiana lawmakers face big list of bi...

Indiana lawmakers face big list of bills at sessiona s end

Indiana lawmakers entered what is expected to be the last day of their session on Friday with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved. Republican leaders reached agreement on a roads funding plan on Thursday that will pump $1.2 billion more a year into infrastructure by raising fuel taxes by a dime and imposing new vehicle registration fees.

