Indiana lawmakers face big list of bills at sessiona s end
Indiana lawmakers entered what is expected to be the last day of their session on Friday with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved. Republican leaders reached agreement on a roads funding plan on Thursday that will pump $1.2 billion more a year into infrastructure by raising fuel taxes by a dime and imposing new vehicle registration fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|1 hr
|TAAM
|6
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|2 hr
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|3 hr
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Thu
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Wed
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 17
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Apr 17
|Deer hunter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC