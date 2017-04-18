Indiana lawmakers balancing budget, e...

Indiana lawmakers balancing budget, examining road funding, drug epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Road funding, drugs and education were the primary topics of presentations by state senators and representatives Saturday morning as the Indiana General Assembly works to balance the state's budget and examine close to 90 bills en route to the close of the legislative session. District 67 State Rep. Randy Frye , District 55 State Rep. Cindy Ziemke , District 42 State Sen. Jean Leising , and District 43 State Sen. Chip Perfect were the featured guests of a Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce-led legislative update at Decatur County REMC Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 4 hr okimar 67
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 8 hr insanity becomes me 126
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 22 hr floridagrandmom 43
Albert Thomas is a child molester Mon Deer hunter 2
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Mon I Know 6
Allison E. Rickard Sat Jase 4
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... Apr 14 Kennerd 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC