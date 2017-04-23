Indiana lake key to muskie stockings has surge in young fish
A northeastern Indiana lake that's the sole source of muskie eggs for a lake-stocking program has seen a surge in young populations of that uncommon fish. The state Department of Natural Resources says crews trapped 27 muskies under 30 inches in length this spring at Kosciusko County's Lake Webster.
