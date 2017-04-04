Indiana House approves abortion paren...

Indiana House approves abortion parental notification bill

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The Indiana House has passed a bill requiring parental notification in some cases when a minor seeks an abortion without parental consent. The measure preserves a minor's current ability to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion without involving a parent or guardian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 2 hr insanity becomes me 97
News Solar proponents rally against bill 8 hr SolarKings 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Sun Perceptionist5591 34
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Sun The real Ashley 2
where all da white womens Sun black attack 1
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC