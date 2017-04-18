Indiana Health Data Now Easily Accessible Through Web Portal

The Indiana State Department of Health is making it easier for local health officials and residents to assess the health of their counties through Stats Explorer, a new web-based one-stop shop for public health data in Indiana. Visitors to the Stats Explorer website can find information about the prevalence of drug overdoses, sexually transmitted diseases, births and deaths, cancer, infectious diseases and many other health issues, all in one convenient location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.