Indiana Health Data Now Easily Accessible Through Web Portal
The Indiana State Department of Health is making it easier for local health officials and residents to assess the health of their counties through Stats Explorer, a new web-based one-stop shop for public health data in Indiana. Visitors to the Stats Explorer website can find information about the prevalence of drug overdoses, sexually transmitted diseases, births and deaths, cancer, infectious diseases and many other health issues, all in one convenient location.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|12 hr
|Starbird
|141
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|20 hr
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Apr 17
|Deer hunter
|2
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 17
|I Know
|6
|Allison E. Rickard
|Apr 15
|Jase
|4
|Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol...
|Apr 14
|Kennerd
|1
