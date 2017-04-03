Indiana governor to mark centennial o...

Indiana governor to mark centennial of US entry into WWI

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will help mark the centennial of the nation's entry into World War I during an event in downtown Indianapolis. Thursday's commemoration will be held the Indiana War Memorial in the Pershing Auditorium.

