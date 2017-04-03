Indiana governor to mark centennial of US entry into WWI
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will help mark the centennial of the nation's entry into World War I during an event in downtown Indianapolis. Thursday's commemoration will be held the Indiana War Memorial in the Pershing Auditorium.
Read more at Tribune-Star.
