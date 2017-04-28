Indiana governor signs several education bills into law

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed several education bills from this session into law Friday, including legislation allowing the state to take over the Muncie and Gary school districts and a bill setting parameters for an ISTEP replacement exam after June 2018. The state takeover law will allow Indiana officials to appoint an emergency manager to assume broad control over the Gary and Muncie school districts, both of which have financial troubles.

