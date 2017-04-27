Indiana governor set to sign new budg...

Indiana governor set to sign new budget, gasoline tax hike

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to sign the state's new $32 billion, two-year budget and a bill hiking gasoline taxes by 10 cents a gallon in order to boost road funding. Holcomb will be joined by several Republican legislative leaders for Thursday afternoon's Statehouse ceremony that comes less than a week after this year's General Assembly session ended.

