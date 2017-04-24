Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb faces deadline on divisive bills
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb secured some big victories before the Legislature adjourned, but he now faces a looming deadline to make tough decisions on legislation pushed by powerful business interests that clash with his own outlook. Two bills approved by fellow Republicans would eliminate much of the current financial benefit available to those who install solar panels, and close a legal loophole used by Ricker's convenience stores to sell carryout cold beer.
