Indiana gaining, but it could do better
Indiana economic development officials are justifiably proud that the northwest corner of the state has managed to lure away so many Illinois residents. More than 34,220 Illinois residents decamped across the state line to Indiana in 2015, the most recent year for which data was available, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|16 min
|insanity becomes me
|128
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|1 hr
|Gold77
|40
|where all da white womens
|Apr 7
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Apr 6
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC