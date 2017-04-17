Indiana farmers fight food insecurity

Indiana farmers fight food insecurity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Urban and rural farms in Indiana are working to provide more opportunities for residents to get fresh, nutritious and local produce. The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports food sharing initiatives, such as urban farms, are growing in places like Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Lafayette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 24 min Anon 124
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 45 min spud 65
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 10 hr floridagrandmom 43
Albert Thomas is a child molester 18 hr Deer hunter 2
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) 20 hr I Know 6
Allison E. Rickard Sat Jase 4
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... Apr 14 Kennerd 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC