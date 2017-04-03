Indiana Family Farms Honored Saturday, April 8
State Rep. Lloyd Arnold and State Sen. Mark Messmer honored a pair of Indiana family farms for being in operation for more than 100 years. The Schaaf/Hay farm, located in SpencerCounty, and Balsmeyer Family Farm, located in DuboisCounty, were recognized at the Statehouse with Hoosier Homestead awards for over 100 years of family farm ownership.
