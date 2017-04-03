Indiana Family Farms Honored Saturday, April 8

State Rep. Lloyd Arnold and State Sen. Mark Messmer honored a pair of Indiana family farms for being in operation for more than 100 years. The Schaaf/Hay farm, located in SpencerCounty, and Balsmeyer Family Farm, located in DuboisCounty, were recognized at the Statehouse with Hoosier Homestead awards for over 100 years of family farm ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.