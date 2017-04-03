Indiana Family Farms Honored Saturday...

Indiana Family Farms Honored Saturday, April 8

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

State Rep. Lloyd Arnold and State Sen. Mark Messmer honored a pair of Indiana family farms for being in operation for more than 100 years. The Schaaf/Hay farm, located in SpencerCounty, and Balsmeyer Family Farm, located in DuboisCounty, were recognized at the Statehouse with Hoosier Homestead awards for over 100 years of family farm ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 7 hr Snoop dog 108
where all da white womens Fri Kristen Gale 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Fri KreeEmpire 38
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Thu Angel 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Apr 2 The real Ashley 2
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC