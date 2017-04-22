Indiana duck stamp results announced

Indiana duck stamp results announced

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The judging for the annual Indiana Junior Duck Stamp Contest was March 25 at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge east of Seymour. There were 546 entries in the contest this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy 4 hr UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Fri tomin cali 7
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Fri Anti-everything 153
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Fri Peeping Tom 7
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Apr 20 nnono 3
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Apr 19 Ronald 69
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 17 floridagrandmom 43
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,489,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC