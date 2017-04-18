Indiana Conservation Officers Recover...

Indiana Conservation Officers Recover Body From Ohio River

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

The body of a male was located upstream of Silver Creek on the Indiana side of the river. An autopsy was performed this afternoon in Clark County, and the man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) 8 hr AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Sat UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Apr 21 Anti-everything 153
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Apr 21 Peeping Tom 7
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Apr 20 nnono 3
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Apr 19 Ronald 69
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC