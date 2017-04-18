Indiana Conservation Officers Recover Body From Ohio River
The body of a male was located upstream of Silver Creek on the Indiana side of the river. An autopsy was performed this afternoon in Clark County, and the man's identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Sat
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Apr 21
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Apr 19
|Ronald
|69
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC