Indiana conference focuses on refugees who fled Holocaust
A Holocaust conference examining the plight of refugees will include remarks by the leader of a refugee group that challenged then-Gov. Mike Pence's order blocking state agencies from helping Syrian refugees move to Indiana. The four-day Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Conference that begins Sunday at Purdue University will reflect on the Holocaust, its victims and survivors and modern refugee movements.
