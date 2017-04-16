Indiana college aims to guarantee int...

Indiana college aims to guarantee internships, research work

An Indiana liberal arts college is starting a new program aimed at guaranteeing a paid internship or research experience with faculty members before graduation. Earlham College says the new Epic Advantage program is being launched with a $7.5 million donation that's largest it's ever received from graduates of the Richmond school.

