Indiana budget forecast gives stability but may kill cigarette tax proposal

A new financial report offered a sigh of relief to Indiana lawmakers days before they have to vote on a budget bill. On Wednesday morning, Indiana's latest financial forecast showed the state is on track to generate $200 million more over the next two years, than first expected.

