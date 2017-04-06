Indiana Appeals Court rejects challenge to utility rate hike
The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a challenge to an Indiana Power & Light rate hike that'll increase the monthly charge 68 percent for some customers. The Indianapolis Star reports the court ruled Wednesday that it didn't have the authority to order the state Utility Regulatory Commission to reconsider the rate hike simply because it would impact some customers more than others.
