Indiana 36 mins ago 12:36 p.m.Norther...

Indiana 36 mins ago 12:36 p.m.Northern Indiana city to 'reclaim' trail slain girls hiked

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

A northern Indiana community where two teenage girls were slain in February is planning a hike to "reclaim" the trail the girls were hiking along when they vanished. The Journal and Courier reports Sunday's hike in Delphi will cover a half-mile and end at the trailhead of the Monon High Bridge trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Thu Jimbo 154
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Apr 22 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Apr 21 Peeping Tom 7
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Apr 20 nnono 3
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,659,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC