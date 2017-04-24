Indiana 36 mins ago 12:36 p.m.Northern Indiana city to 'reclaim' trail slain girls hiked
A northern Indiana community where two teenage girls were slain in February is planning a hike to "reclaim" the trail the girls were hiking along when they vanished. The Journal and Courier reports Sunday's hike in Delphi will cover a half-mile and end at the trailhead of the Monon High Bridge trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Thu
|Jimbo
|154
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC