Indiana 31 mins ago 2:13 p.m.Cross on...

Indiana 31 mins ago 2:13 p.m.Cross on the Knobs lit up for Easter by Clark County REMC

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

This tradition began in the early 1950s and has continued to do so two weeks before Easter and two weeks before Christmas. The Cross on the Knobs is 50 feet tall and uses more than 100 100-watt bulbs and three 350-watt lamps to light it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 29 min Inquiring Mind 42
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 2 hr insanity becomes me 117
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... Fri Kennerd 1
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Thu nnono 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 11 Gold77 40
where all da white womens Apr 7 Kristen Gale 2
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,310,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC