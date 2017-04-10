Indiana 31 mins ago 2:13 p.m.Cross on the Knobs lit up for Easter by Clark County REMC
This tradition began in the early 1950s and has continued to do so two weeks before Easter and two weeks before Christmas. The Cross on the Knobs is 50 feet tall and uses more than 100 100-watt bulbs and three 350-watt lamps to light it.
