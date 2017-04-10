Ind. Gov't. - 'Secretive investment group sought Indiana marijuana business'
That is the headline to Tony Cook's lengthy Indianapolis Star story this Sunday . Today's story, which follows on a Sunday, March 28th story by reporter Cook that was headed "What smells about Indiana's vaping law? Could it be marijuana?" , begins: Some of Indiana's most influential lobbyists and political operatives joined a secretive investment company that several partners say has worked for years to cash in on the potential legalization of marijuana in Indiana.
