Iceplex tax break plan nixed
A tax break for a proposed ice-rink complex in Freedom Park is no longer being considered, as Greenwood officials are instead looking into other financial incentives that could be offered to the developer. Concerns about a requirement for stricter and more expensive construction standards for the project and the legality of providing a tax break to an ice-skating complex caused officials to withdraw the request for a tax break, which the Greenwood City Council was set to vote on for a second time this evening, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said in a written statement.
