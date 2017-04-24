Hoosier State also an auto state
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Making the product: Jessica Blankenship and Steve Potter, employees at Thyssenkrupp Presta North America, assemble components in the manual column assembly line at the manufacturing facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Automotive tec in Terre Haute: Operator Jill Scott works at one of the robotic machine stations that creates components for steering columns in the Thyssenkrupp Presta North America plant last week in the Vigo County Industrial Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Apr 27
|Jimbo
|154
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC