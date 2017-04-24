Hoosier State also an auto state

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Making the product: Jessica Blankenship and Steve Potter, employees at Thyssenkrupp Presta North America, assemble components in the manual column assembly line at the manufacturing facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Automotive tec in Terre Haute: Operator Jill Scott works at one of the robotic machine stations that creates components for steering columns in the Thyssenkrupp Presta North America plant last week in the Vigo County Industrial Park.

