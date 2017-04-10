Hoosier National Forest Volunteers Wi...

Hoosier National Forest Volunteers Win Two Regional Awards

BEDFORD

Partners who helped coordinate the Monroe Lake Cleanup with their award include Teena Ligman, Hoosier NF; Dana Wilkerson, Monroe County Storm Water; Therese Hullinger, Addie McKnight and Brandon Hudson, J.L. Waters; and Jill Vance, Indiana DNR. BEDFORD) - The Hoosier National Forest competes annually with 14 other Forests in the Eastern Region of the US Forest Service for awards for volunteers and partners in service.

