Hoosier National Forest Volunteers Win Two Regional Awards
Partners who helped coordinate the Monroe Lake Cleanup with their award include Teena Ligman, Hoosier NF; Dana Wilkerson, Monroe County Storm Water; Therese Hullinger, Addie McKnight and Brandon Hudson, J.L. Waters; and Jill Vance, Indiana DNR. BEDFORD) - The Hoosier National Forest competes annually with 14 other Forests in the Eastern Region of the US Forest Service for awards for volunteers and partners in service.
