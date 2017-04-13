Hoosier Auschwitz survivor wants a piece ofa
Eva Kor, 83, wants to use her story of forgiveness to get politicians in Washington to learn how to stop fighting Hoosier Auschwitz survivor to Congress: 'If you don't straighten out, this is what is waiting on the world' Eva Kor, 83, wants to use her story of forgiveness to get politicians in Washington to learn how to stop fighting Check out this story on jconline.com: http://indy.st/2oqHjrg IndyStar's Bobby King interviews Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor at Candles Holocaust Museum on receiveing the Sachem Award and her goal to address Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|6 hr
|kuda
|19
|Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol...
|19 hr
|Kennerd
|1
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Thu
|nnono
|2
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Apr 12
|insanity becomes me
|131
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 11
|Gold77
|40
|where all da white womens
|Apr 7
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC