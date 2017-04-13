Hoosier Auschwitz survivor wants a pi...

Hoosier Auschwitz survivor wants a piece ofa

16 hrs ago Read more: Journal and Courier

Eva Kor, 83, wants to use her story of forgiveness to get politicians in Washington to learn how to stop fighting Hoosier Auschwitz survivor to Congress: 'If you don't straighten out, this is what is waiting on the world' Eva Kor, 83, wants to use her story of forgiveness to get politicians in Washington to learn how to stop fighting Check out this story on jconline.com: http://indy.st/2oqHjrg IndyStar's Bobby King interviews Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor at Candles Holocaust Museum on receiveing the Sachem Award and her goal to address Congress.

