Homesteada s Karissa McLaughlin wins Indiana 2017 Miss Basketball
For the first time since Snider's Tiffany Gooden won it in 1994, a player from Fort Wayne is Indiana's Miss Basketball. Homestead senior Karissa McLaughlin took home the honor, which was announced Thursday night at the Indiana Sports Awards Banquet in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|20 hr
|Jimbo
|154
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Wed
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC