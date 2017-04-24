Holcomb vetoes fee for public records...

Holcomb vetoes fee for public records search

9 hrs ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb flexed his veto authority for the first time Monday, striking down a bill that would make Hoosiers pay a public records search fee.

