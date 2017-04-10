Graduating class could help Indianaa s primary care shortage
Nearly half of the first graduating class of Marian University's medical school has chosen to focus on primary care in Indiana, potentially helping address the state's severe shortage of such physicians. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that of the nearly 130 students in the university's College of Osteopathic Medicine who entered the competitive matching program for residency slots around the U.S., over 60 won residencies in primary care.
