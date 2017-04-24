Gold coin donated to Indiana church tops $300,000 at auction
VALPARAISO - A rare gold coin that went up for auction to help build a northern Indiana church is worth more than parishioners imagined. Bidding on the 1866 "LIBERTY" Double Eagle coin has reached more than $300,000 with a day of bidding remaining, topping the expected bid for the coin.
Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
