Gold coin donated to Indiana church tops $300,000 at auction

VALPARAISO - A rare gold coin that went up for auction to help build a northern Indiana church is worth more than parishioners imagined. Bidding on the 1866 "LIBERTY" Double Eagle coin has reached more than $300,000 with a day of bidding remaining, topping the expected bid for the coin.

