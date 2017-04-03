Franklin man sentenced to 25 years in death of 6-month-old
A central Indiana man convicted of killing his 6-month-old daughter has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Johnson Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner sentenced Christopher Potts to 30 years in prison Friday, with five years suspended to probation.
