Firefighters injured in Morgan County as severe storms sweep through Indiana

The tornado warning was issued until 8:15 a.m. for Bartholomew and Decatur counties as the storm passed through Columbus to the east. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for several counties in southern Indiana, including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings and Monroe, among others further to the south and east of the WTHR viewing area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.