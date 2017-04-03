Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate
A federal judge in Indianapolis has blocked a state mandate that forced women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt wrote in Friday's ruling that Indiana's mandate "creates significant financial and other burdens" on the group and its patients, particularly low-income women.
