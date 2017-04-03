Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate Monday, April 3

A U.S. federal judge blocked an Indiana measure requiring women to have an ultrasound at least 18 hours before undergoing an abortion, saying that the mandate was unnecessary and a burden to low-income women. The preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Friday, was the result of a lawsuit brought last year by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky against Indiana's Department of Health and local officials.

