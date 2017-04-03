Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate Monday, April 3
A U.S. federal judge blocked an Indiana measure requiring women to have an ultrasound at least 18 hours before undergoing an abortion, saying that the mandate was unnecessary and a burden to low-income women. The preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Friday, was the result of a lawsuit brought last year by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky against Indiana's Department of Health and local officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|11 min
|SolarKings
|2
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|34 min
|Anti-everything
|87
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|Perceptionist5591
|34
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Sun
|The real Ashley
|2
|where all da white womens
|Sun
|black attack
|1
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC