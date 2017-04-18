Eyewitness News honored at Indiana SPJ Awards
Eyewitness News sports reporter Rich Nye, assistant news director Jeff Rosetti and investigative reporter Sandra Chapman show our first place awards. We received first place awards for continuing news coverage of the death of Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Carl Koontz, as well as for our campaign and election coverage.
