Eyewitness News honored at Indiana SP...

Eyewitness News honored at Indiana SPJ Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Eyewitness News sports reporter Rich Nye, assistant news director Jeff Rosetti and investigative reporter Sandra Chapman show our first place awards. We received first place awards for continuing news coverage of the death of Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Carl Koontz, as well as for our campaign and election coverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy 12 hr UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Fri tomin cali 7
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Fri Anti-everything 153
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Fri Peeping Tom 7
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Apr 20 nnono 3
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Apr 19 Ronald 69
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 17 floridagrandmom 43
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC