Experts: Migration from Illinois to I...

Experts: Migration from Illinois to Indiana likely to grow

1 hr ago Read more: The Republic

Experts say the number of Illinois residents pulling up stakes and moving to Indiana likely will grow in the coming years because of factors including a lower cost of living and lower taxes. More than 34,220 Illinois residents moved to Indiana in 2015, the most recent year for which data was available, the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey shows.

