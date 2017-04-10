Emergency contact database bill heads to Gov. Holcomb
A bill creating an emergency contact database for those injured in accidents is headed to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk. The proposal is aimed at enabling law enforcement officers responding to crashes to quickly notify an emergency contact of a death or life-threatening injury.
