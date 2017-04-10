Emergency contact database bill heads...

Emergency contact database bill heads to Gov. Holcomb

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A bill creating an emergency contact database for those injured in accidents is headed to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk. The proposal is aimed at enabling law enforcement officers responding to crashes to quickly notify an emergency contact of a death or life-threatening injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 10 hr insanity becomes me 128
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 11 hr Gold77 40
where all da white womens Apr 7 Kristen Gale 2
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Apr 6 Angel 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Apr 2 The real Ashley 2
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC