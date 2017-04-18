Duke Energy reports errors, weather l...

Duke Energy reports errors, weather led to bill complaints

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 4 hr Anti-everything 148
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... 10 hr nnono 3
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Wed Ronald 69
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 17 floridagrandmom 43
Albert Thomas is a child molester Apr 17 Deer hunter 2
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Apr 17 I Know 6
Allison E. Rickard Apr 15 Jase 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC