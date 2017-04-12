Dorothy Mengering's life story, written by her children David Letterman's mother loved books, travel and Some Guys pizza Check out this story on jconline.com: http://indy.st/2onTYLh Dorothy Mengering, an Indianapolis church secretary who found unexpected fame as a correspondent on her son's late-night TV show, died Tuesday at age 95. Paul Shaffer, center, samples one of Dorothy Mengering's fried baloney sandwiches on a 1996 episode of "Late Show with David Letterman." Editor's note: Dorothy M. Hofert Letterman, the mother of David Letterman, died Tuesday at age 95. David and his two siblings, Jan and Gretchen, wrote the following obituary about their mother.

