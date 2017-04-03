Donald Trump Jr. To Headline GOP Spri...

Donald Trump Jr. To Headline GOP Spring Dinner Tuesday, April 4

Donald Trump Junior will headline the Indiana Republican Party spring dinner. The event will be held May 8th at the JW Marriott.

