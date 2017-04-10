Discussion on ISTEP exam bill continues
Indiana teachers groups and some school administrators are pushing for further changes to an ISTEP exam bill as lawmakers negotiate a final version of the measure. The parties want a final bill to decouple teacher evaluations from test scores and allow local jurisdictions to craft methods of evaluating teachers.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|7 hr
|insanity becomes me
|131
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Tue
|Gold77
|40
|where all da white womens
|Apr 7
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Apr 6
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
