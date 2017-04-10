Discussion on ISTEP exam bill continues

Discussion on ISTEP exam bill continues

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana teachers groups and some school administrators are pushing for further changes to an ISTEP exam bill as lawmakers negotiate a final version of the measure. The parties want a final bill to decouple teacher evaluations from test scores and allow local jurisdictions to craft methods of evaluating teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 7 hr insanity becomes me 131
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Tue Gold77 40
where all da white womens Apr 7 Kristen Gale 2
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Apr 6 Angel 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Apr 2 The real Ashley 2
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC