Details released for last leg of highway rebuilt in Indiana

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Indiana Department of Transportation has released plans detailing the location of interchanges along the final leg of a highway that's been under construction since 2008. The information is expected to spark investment along the 30-mile corridor of Interstate 69 between Indianapolis and Martinsville, The Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

