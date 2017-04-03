Daily Rooting Guide 4/8; With Ping Po...

Daily Rooting Guide 4/8; With Ping Pong Ball Meter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Liberty Ballers

I personally want to bust through 30 wins but I offer this as a reflection of the majority opinion on LB that want the most ping pong balls in play. If the damn Thunder could have done their part, Lakers in the 3rd spot would have been a near lock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Sat Snoop dog 108
where all da white womens Fri Kristen Gale 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 7 KreeEmpire 38
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Apr 6 Angel 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Apr 2 The real Ashley 2
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC