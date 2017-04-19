Crack open a lukewarm one: Indianaa s quirky rules about beer
Indiana law allows someone to walk out of a convenience store and crack open a beer purchased there, but it can't be a cold one. Decades-old rules, closely guarded by elected officials who receive generous donations from the liquor store lobby, strictly manage who can sell "iced or cooled" beer for carryout.
