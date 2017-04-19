Crack open a lukewarm one: Indianaa s...

Crack open a lukewarm one: Indianaa s quirky rules about beer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Indiana law allows someone to walk out of a convenience store and crack open a beer purchased there, but it can't be a cold one. Decades-old rules, closely guarded by elected officials who receive generous donations from the liquor store lobby, strictly manage who can sell "iced or cooled" beer for carryout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 8 hr Starbird 141
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 16 hr Ronald 69
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mon floridagrandmom 43
Albert Thomas is a child molester Apr 17 Deer hunter 2
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Apr 17 I Know 6
Allison E. Rickard Apr 15 Jase 4
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... Apr 14 Kennerd 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC