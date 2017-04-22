Crack open a lukewarm one: Indianaa s quirky rules about beer
Indiana law allows someone to walk out of a convenience store and crack open a beer purchased there, but it can't be a cold one. Decades-old rules, closely guarded by elected officials who receive generous donations from the liquor store lobby, strictly manage who can sell "iced or cooled" beer for carryout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|20 hr
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|7
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Fri
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Apr 19
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 17
|floridagrandmom
|43
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC