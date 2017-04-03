Court: Civil Rights law prohibits dis...

Court: Civil Rights law prohibits discrimination of LGBT

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

A federal appeals court ruled for the first time Tuesday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination, setting up a likely battle before the Supreme Court as gay rights advocates push to broaden the scope of the 53-year-old law. The 8-to-3 decision by the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago comes just three weeks after a three-judge panel in Atlanta ruled the opposite, saying employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees based on sexual orientation.

Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,300

