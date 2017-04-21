Coroner affirms need for data on overdose deaths in Lake County
Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey continues to push for a drug death analyst to collect information on the demographics and circumstances around overdoses to help get a handle on the factors behind the opioid issues in Northwest Indiana. Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey continues to push for a drug death analyst to collect information on the demographics and circumstances around overdoses to help get a handle on the factors behind the opioid issues in Northwest Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|7
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|16 hr
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|17 hr
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Thu
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Apr 19
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 17
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Apr 17
|Deer hunter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC