Coroner affirms need for data on overdose deaths in Lake County

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey continues to push for a drug death analyst to collect information on the demographics and circumstances around overdoses to help get a handle on the factors behind the opioid issues in Northwest Indiana.

